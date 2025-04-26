Dolphin storm into final; Chase edge Waramuri

Massy/Milo School U18 Football Championship…

high octane action was the talk of the Ministry Education ground on Thursday as the Petra Organization staged the semifinal of the Massy Milo Schools Football Championship.

Defending champions Chase Academy and top challenger Dolphin emerged as respective winners to put themselves within touching distance of the 2025 title.

The semis kicked off with the first game on Thursday evening at the CARFESTA avenue ground.

Dolphin Secondary, still searching for their first title, clashed with West Ruimveldt Secondary and earned a 3-1 victory.

Dolphin Secondary’s Collin Frank David opened their account with a 60th minute strike before Ezekiel Frank David added to their advantage with his first in the 64th before adding a second in the 81st to make it 3-nil.

West Ruimveldt Secondary Jeremiah Griffith soon responded a minute later to pull back the lead but that was their only goal in the match at Dolphin tightened their defense to hold on for the win.

Next the featured semi saw Waramuri Secondary meeting multiple-time champion Chase’s Academic Foundation

It was a ding-dong affair; Chase’s top scorer Bryan Wharton wasted little time as he hit the back of the net 2 minute after the opening whistle.

His teammate Isaiah Ifill doubled the lead in the 14th as they went into the break, up 2-nil.

Waramuri Secondary came roaring back in the second half with Rondell Peters scoring in the 51st followed by an Eldon Lewis strike in the 77th minute to bring the game level.

Peters then returned to give them the lead for the first time in the clash with his second before Chase’s Ifill tied up the game with his second goal in the 89th.

After regulation and extra time failed to produce a winner, the game went to penalty kicks with Chase emerging winner 7-6.

Chase will have to produce an even better showing to defending their title with a player down after top striker Wharton got a red card in the semis and will miss the final.

The tournament started with 24 schools in March with Round Robin games also played at the Queen’s college ground.

The stop school sides are playing for bragging rights, championship trophy and the 300,000-dollar cash prize which will be used for a school project of their choice with 200,000 and 100,000 for the second and third place schools respectively.