Final preliminary matches tonight

Linden Guinness Greatest In the Streets…

SPANIARDS are heading Group ‘D’ and will qualify for a quarterfinal spot, as play continues tonight (Saturday) in this year’s 11th Linden Greatest in the Streets football tournament

The Spaniards, after winning their only two matches played so far have a perfect six points in the tournament which continues this evening at the Retrieve Hard Court in Linden.

Following two nights of gripping action, defending champions Silver Bullets and Realist Ballers are on four points from a win and a draw in Group ‘A.’

Group ‘B’s’ DC Ballers and Swag in Group ‘C,’ all have four points from a win and a draw and must be favoured also to advance.

Group ‘D’ ‘s LA Ballers and High Rollers, both have three points from one win and a draw to trail Spaniards, but the tussle in Group ‘C’ is between Turf President and Young Gunners, both with two draws on two points.

In Group ‘B’ Assasa Ballers and Hard Ball also drew their two matches played for two points.

Day three’s matchups will start from 19:00hrs when Spaniards play Excuse the Rush, who lost their two previous matches in Group ‘D’ encounters.

At 19.30hrs in a Group ‘C’ battle, Turf will face Coomacka, who have a win and a loss for their one point.

Then at 20.00hrs, Hard Ball Management, who have two draws in two points, take on YMCA who have a draw and a loss for one point in Group ‘B’

This will be followed by a Group ‘A’ clash at 20.30hrs, featuring Bombers who have one point from a loss and a draw against Realist Ballers, who have four points from a win and a draw.

That match will be followed by one in Group ‘D’ at 21:00hrs as LA Ballers, who have a win and a loss for three points, match skills with High Rollers who are on similar points and a similar record.

At 21.30hrs in Group ‘B’, the rivalry is between Assasa Ballers with taking on DC Ballers.

In another game at 22.00hrs in Group ‘A’, the defending champions Silver Bullets who have won and drawn the two games played so far for four points, will face Pro Ballers who are on one point from a loss and a draw.

The night-cap game at 22.30hrs or between Group ‘C’’s Swag Entertainment, who are on four points from a win and a draw, clashing with Young Gunners who have drawn their two games played so far for two points.

After tonight, the quarterfinals are set for next Wednesday at the Retrieve Hard Court. (Joe Chapman).