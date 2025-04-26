GCB U19 Inter- County Super 50 set to bowl off today

THE Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) on Friday announced the official schedule and team selections for the 2025 GCB Under-19 Inter-County Super50 Championship, which is set to bowl off today.

This year’s tournament will feature four teams: Demerara, Berbice, Essequibo, and the GCB Select XI.

Following the recent spell of inclement weather, these are the revised dates for the tournament, carefully adjusted to ensure fair play and competitive balance across all participating counties.

Today, Essequibo will play Demerara at the Imam Bacchus Ground, while Berbice plays the Select XI at Police SC.

Round two is set for Monday with the Select XI playing Demerara at LBI, while Berbice will play Essequibo at the Police SC.

The following day, Demerara will clash with Berbice at the Police SC, while the Select XI will play Essequibo at LBI.

The final will take place on a date and at a venue to be confirmed.

Team Squads:

Demerara Under-19:

Sachin Balgobin (Captain), Jayden Dowlin (Vice Captain), Shiloh Adams, Vickash Wilkinson, Ryan Latif, Nicholas Shiopersad, Romeo Deonarain, Shamar Apple (Wk), Wavell Allen, Kelvin Raymond, Udesh Seetaram, Nityanand Mathura, Neeraj Bani, Vemol Lall, Emmanuel Lewis

Standby Players: Deonarine Dindyal, Lakeram Sukhdeo, Moin Persaud, Shane Prince, Syaad Lakeram, Arvin Sukhnand

Essequibo Under-19:

Raqendra Ramrattan (Captain) Godbaran Chulai, Shazim Mohamed, Bruce Vincent, Ronaldo Jeffery (Vice Captain), Teddy Wong, Glodewin Henry, Jelroy Brown, Ovin Persaud, Mahendra Sankar, Nicholas Lovell, Benny Persaud, Harold Daniels, Saif Samaroo, Ashton Simmons

Reserves: Trivel Evans, Andres Fraser, Nafron Gill, Saheed Baksh, Shazim Mohamed

Berbice Under-19:

Rampersaud Ramnauth, Sanjay Algoo, Matthew Pottaya (Vice Captain), Salim Khan, Okasie Boyce, Kevin Kisten, Damion Cecil, Afraz Ali Boodhu, Ari Afrizal Kadir, Micah Amsterdam, Daniel Joseph, Rashad Gaffur, Kumar Deopershad, Romesh Bharrat

Coach: Gregory Crandon

Manager: Rajendra Beharry

GCB Select XI:

Romario Ramdeholl (Captain), Parmeshwar Ram (Vice Captain), Jonathan Mentore, Kishan Silas, Dave Mohabir, Joshua Boodram, Avishkar Beharry, Adil Ali, Devon Wharton, Raj Tika, Andres Fraser, Natron Gill, Trivel Evans, Saheed Baksh and Shazam Mohamed