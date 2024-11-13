Records tumble at GMR&SC Clash of Champions… Jeffryes, Fernandes and Linfoot smash the times

Sunday’s E-Net Clash of Champions circuit racing event, organised by the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC) was a record-breaking event for many.

The weekend kicked off with the overall track record (the fastest time ever recorded during an official session around the track) being shattered.

Dan Linfoot, aboard the team GuyAmerica Yamaha R6 shattered the 1:16.271 time set by Mark Vieira and his Radical SR3 in free practice two years ago and replaced it with a 1:15.534, seven tenths faster.

Linfoot also bettered his 2023 fastest time of 1:17.014 with a 1:16.990 and later in the same race, a 1:16.336 to take the record in the SuperStock A Class of bikes.

In the SuperStock B Bike class, Alain Hopkinson holds the record of 1:19.530 after four different record-breaking laps Sunday past; the previous record holder being a 1:21.553 from Heeranand Boodram earlier in the year.

On the Street Bikes front, a 1:21.179 from Adrian Mohar eclipsed the time set by Hopkinson last year of 1:21.592.

Multiple time Caribbean champion Kristian Jeffrey walked away with a clean sweep of the newly re-instituted 4WD (4-wheel-drive) category, snapping up the fastest time of the day in that class with a 1:16.648 while the 2WD (2-wheel-drive) category remained unchanged.

Group Three will take a new record into 2025 as the 1:20.476 – Stefan Jeffrey and the Unruly Honda Civic was half a second quicker than the 1:21.033 set by Mark Vieira and his Lotus Exige earlier this year.

Groups Two, Starlet Cup, Street Tuners and Rookies had their times remain unchanged with the Sports Tuner seeing multiple time endurance racing champion Adrian Fernandes and his Toyota Levin regaining the record with a 1:27.737, pipping Azad Hassan’s 1:27.850 earlier in the day.

The newly instituted female class had its first record set on the day as well, Sharima Khan posting a time of 1:39.893 with her Honda Del Sol.