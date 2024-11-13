News Archives
Guyana name team for Barbados encounter
Guyana will take on Barbados in Barbados on Friday in a must-win CONCACAF Nations League Play-In Tournament match
THE Guyana Football Federation (GFF) has announced its squad for the CONCACAF Nations League Play-In Tournament match against Barbados.

This high-stakes encounter will determine Guyana’s qualification for the 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup preliminary round.

The squad, featuring a mix of experienced players and fresh talent, is set to showcase Guyana’s best as they look to secure their place on the regional stage.

Acting Head Coach, Dwayne Dover expressed confidence in the team’s preparation and readiness, noting the strong lineup of goalkeepers, defenders, midfielders, and forwards assembled for this crucial match.

Golden Jaguars Squad List: Goalkeepers: Quillan Roberts,
Akel Clarke, Kyle McKenzie-Lyle

Defenders: Jalen Jones, Reiss Greenidge, Colin Nelson, Jeremy Garrett, Liam Gordon, Leo Lovell, Marcus Wilson, Romaine Brackenridge

Midfielders: Nathan Ferguson, Nathan Moriah-Welch,
Maliq Cadogan, Ambumchi Benjamin

Forwards: Omari Glasgow, Isaiah Jones, Kelsey Benjamin,
Enoch George, Osaze DeRosario

Guyana’s game is set for Friday from 19:00 hours at the Barbados Football Federation Technical Centre, Wildey, St. Michael, Barbados.

