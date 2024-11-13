Springer in for Russell, Joseph returns from suspension

CRICKET West Indies (CWI) has announced two changes to the West Indies Senior Men’s T20I squad as the team prepares for the decisive final leg of the “Rivalry” series against England.

As the series moves to Saint Lucia, experienced all-rounder Andre Russell has been ruled out due to a left ankle sprain sustained during the opening T20I at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on Saturday. In his place, all-rounder Shamar Springer, fresh off two T20I games against Sri Lanka, will join the squad.

Alzarri Joseph, having completed his two-match suspension, will rejoin the squad in Saint Lucia for the crucial final leg of the series, replacing Shamar Joseph.

West Indies T20I Squad: Rovman Powell (Captain), Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Terrance Hinds, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Shamar Springer