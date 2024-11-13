Vice-president T20 Softball Cup tournament… Gajnabi, 105 not out, spurs 4 R Lioness to women’s crown

A BRILLIANT, undefeated 105 from Shabika Gajnabi spurred 4 R Lioness to victory over Supreme Stars of Linden when the final of the women’s category of the second edition of Vice-president T20 Softball Cup, organised by the Georgetown Softball Cricket League (GSCL) in collaboration with title sponsors, Regal Stationery & Computer Centre, took place at the Police Sports Club ground, Eve Leary, on Sunday.

Gajnabi’s fine knock upstaged that of Annastacia Vanzuela who had earlier scored a smashed 96 when Supreme Stars were asked to bat first.

Set a challenging 168 for victory, after Supreme Stars reached 167 for four in their allotted 15 overs, 4 R Lioness achieved the target in 13.1 overs much to the delight of their players and ardent supporters.

The victory was also sweet revenge for 4 R Lioness who were booted out at the semi-final stage by the same opponents in last month’s Prime Minister’s T20 Cup softball tournament, after they were seeking a third consecutive title, having won in 2022 and 2023.

It was the Gajnabi show from the onset of the chase as the Guyana and West Indies batter took control with some audacious strokes to all parts of the Eve Leary ground, sharing in several important partnerships. She added 98 in a mere seven overs with Joann Vansertima who contributed a useful 23 before going via the run-out route.

4 R Lioness suffered another setback when the in-form Luana Forde (three), who hit 82 against Arrowhead Strikers on the opening day at the Muslim Youth Organisation (MYO) ground, was also a run-out victim at 121 for two.

Gajnabi added a further 30 for the third wicket with Abigail Scott, who spanked 21 with one four and two sixes.

When victory was achieved, Gajnabi had counted six fours and eight sixes in her entertaining knock, fittingly ending the game with her sixth four.

Earlier, Supreme Stars were given a rousing start of 124 in nine overs by Vanzuela and Erika Ashby, whose 37 was spiced with three fours and a six.

Seemingly well set to register a century, Vanzuela fell agonisingly short by four runs, brilliantly run out by a throw from Akaze Thompson. Her innings was decorated with eight fours and nine huge sixes.

Supreme Stars were also looking well set to get close to the 200-run mark, but fine bowling from the 4 Lioness bowers in the last five overs halted their progress.

The winners took home $300, 000 and a trophy while the runners-up collected $100, 000 and a trophy.

Gajnabi fittingly took the Player-of-the Match award while the Most Valuable Player (MVP) prize, an electric motorcycle, went to Supreme Stars’ Erika Ashby who hit a century on Friday’s opening day.

Both Vice-president Dr Bharrat Jagdeo and Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport Charles Ramson witnessed the closing stages of two of the games – the Masters Over-50 and the Open All Stars categories and also officiated in the presentation ceremony. (Frederick Halley)