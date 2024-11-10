Firefighters save Fireside Suites from total destruction

THE Guyana Fire Service on Saturday afternoon responded swiftly to a fire at Fireside Suites, Garnett Street, Kitty, Georgetown.

The fire started on the roof of the building and with the use of the hydraulic arm, firefighters managed to contain the blaze and saved the three-storey building from complete destruction.

Neighbours and other residents were in loud praise for the firemen. The cause of the fire is not yet known. The Sunday Chronicle understands that the rooftop was used as a storage space.

At the time of the fire, guests were staying at the hotel; they were safely evacuated and some of them were seen hauling their suitcases and leaving the scene on Saturday afternoon as firemen worked to soak nearby buildings and many dwelling houses.

Alicia Williams, whose house is aback of Fireside Suites, told the Sunday Chronicle that she and others smelled “something burning” at around 14::53hrs.

They rushed outside when they saw the top floor, which housed a storage container, on fire. Williams said the fire spread rapidly.

She disclosed that it was the swift action undertaken by the firemen that saved the neighbouring houses. Williams added that the Guyana Power and Light (GPL), paramedics and other emergency services responded in a timely manner.

Minister of Home Affairs Robeson Benn and Chief Fire Officer Gregory Wickham were at the scene. The Fire Chief told reporters that the cause of the fire is yet to be determined and will be made known when they have concluded their probe.

He said the fire service received the call about the fire at 14:53hrs and the first fire tender arrived three minutes later.

Fireside Suites opened its doors in 2022 with its 14 self-contained rooms. Fireside Suites is the brainchild of Simeon Francis and Tilly Deodat, who also own and manage the popular Fireside Grill and Restaurant that is located in the same ward of the city.