Innovation transforming agriculture sector in Berbice

By Bebi Shafeah Oosman

MINISTER of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, on Saturday, inaugurated Tarlogie’s first model farm in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), showcasing agricultural and livestock practices within a controlled environment.

The model farm, which is the second of its kind in Berbice, is expected to play a crucial role in demonstrating innovative agricultural and livestock practices. The model farm is also expected to serve as a practical learning environment for students and teachers in training.

Minister Mustapha, during the commissioning ceremony, stated that the goal is to establish a model farm in each region, with four already developed.

“A model farm is very important; [it supports] sustainable agriculture, research, innovation and modernisation and that is what we are trying to achieve in the agriculture sector. I want this model farm to be a place where students will be coming regularly, where farmers will come regularly.”

He instructed the coordinator to ensure that visitors are trained and educated on the planting of new crops being introduced in the country, urging those gathered from the ancient county to fully utilise the model farm.

Mustapha also announced that every school in the country will benefit from the construction of a shade house, providing students with hands-on experience in various agricultural practices.

He stated that the perception that farming is for someone who did not attend school or is a low-paying and low-status job must be changed. “Agriculture is the most important activity for all of us; without agriculture we cannot have food or we cannot have food security.”

Mustapha pointed out that during the COVID-19 pandemic, countries that were financially stable faced challenges in procuring food for their population “because there was a decline in the production of food during the period; countries were producing food for their population needs.”

He stated that over the last four years, the agriculture sector has become one of the most attractive sectors in the country and the region. “People are embracing agriculture because today it is more important that we achieve food security.”

The minister emphasised that every Guyanese has reason to take pride in the country’s agriculture sector, especially with President Irfaan Ali leading the charge within CARICOM. He highlighted that CARICOM leaders are supportive of President Ali’s proposals, recognising them as practical and achievable.

“With farms like these, what we are doing here now, in the history of our country, we never had these farms where we can enlighten young people. We want to ensure that we make agriculture more modern, more resilient so that they can embrace agriculture.”

Mustapha highlighted that his ministry has been collaborating with the private sector to secure investments and has already begun expanding nearly all the crops introduced by the country’s foreparents, with production reaching an all-time high.

“Government is investing, infrastructure is being developed, canals are being built …”

The Agriculture Minister noted that one of the key goals is to make the agricultural sector more attractive in order to draw more young professionals into the field.

“We are modernising and Guyana is a major player. We want Guyana to be a good hub, that is why we are expanding every single sector in the agriculture sector.”

Meanwhile, President of the Central Corentyne Chamber of Commerce, Poonai Bhigroog, pointed out that 21 days ago he challenged the minister to develop a model farm for the people of Region Six.

“I am very happy to be standing here. Farming in the world today is done so differently and while we are getting there we still have some ways we are doing things.”

He stressed that the Ministry of Agriculture fully understands the importance of food security and seems to be working aggressively to improve and modernise farming practices. He told the students and residents gathered that farming is an extremely profitable profession as he urged them to utilise the use of technology when embarking into the sector.