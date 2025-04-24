News Archives
Texas-Based Southwest Shipyard explores marine investment opportunities in Guyana
Minister Deodat Indar flanked by representatives from Southwest Shipyard delegation along with other officials
REPRESENTATIVES from Southwest Shipyard (SWS), a prominent Texas-based marine services company, paid a courtesy visit to Minister Deodat Indar at his Kingston office on Wednesday as part of an exploratory mission focused on investment opportunities in Guyana’s growing maritime sector.

The delegation included SWS Chairman Mr. Hank Hilliard, President and CEO Mr. Scott Theriot, and Managing Director Dr. Ivor Ellul. Also participating in the high-level engagement was Director General of the Maritime Administration Department, Captain Stephen Thomas.
Founded over 71 years ago, Southwest Shipyard specialises in a wide range of marine services including gas freeing and cleaning, steaming and flaring, vessel repair and conversion, blasting and painting, wastewater treatment, and new construction.

The discussions highlighted Guyana’s expanding maritime and energy sectors and the country’s growing interest in developing local capacity in vessel servicing and infrastructure development. Both sides explored potential areas of collaboration, particularly in light of Guyana’s ongoing economic transformation fueled by its booming oil and gas industry.

The visit underscores Guyana’s rising profile as an attractive destination for international investors, especially in marine and energy-related services, and signals growing international confidence in the country’s economic outlook and investment climate.

 

