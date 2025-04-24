Traffic Chief urges motorcyclists to prioritise safety: ‘Value Your Lives’

ramps up road safety campaigns as accidents rise

IN a strong appeal to motorcyclists across the country, Traffic Chief, Assistant Commissioner Mahendra Singh, has issued a heartfelt call for road users to take greater responsibility for their safety, emphasising the importance of protective gear and adherence to traffic laws.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with the Guyana Chronicle, Singh reiterated that motorcyclists have long been among the most vulnerable groups on the nation’s roadways.

He noted that accident statistics consistently highlight the high number of injuries and fatalities involving motorcycles, underlining the urgent need for behavioural change.

“Motorcyclists must value their lives and wear their safety gear,” Singh said. “Over the years, the data clearly show the disproportionate number of serious accidents and fatalities involving bikers. We cannot ignore this reality.”

The Traffic Chief stressed that while the Guyana Police Force (GPF) continues to enforce traffic laws and maintain order, the responsibility for safety ultimately lies with the road users themselves. “We can’t be there every second of the day. Riders must care enough about their own lives and the lives of others to follow the rules,” he said.

Singh revealed that the GPF is implementing an education-first approach, with traffic ranks using every opportunity during stops to advise motorcyclists on the importance of helmets and other protective gear. “It’s about awareness and action,” he noted.

According to Singh, a proper safety helmet—required by law for both the rider and the pillion passenger—is not optional. He also reminded riders that motorcycles must be outfitted with standard, clearly visible licence plates. “The law is clear, and these are not mere formalities—they are lifesaving measures,” he said.

In addition to gear compliance, Singh called on riders to observe traffic laws, particularly speed limits and safe riding practices. “Motorcycles are not allowed to weave through traffic or ride between vehicles. That is illegal and extremely dangerous,” he cautioned.

The Traffic Chief also expressed concern over the reckless practice of adults transporting multiple children on motorcycles. “It’s disturbing and deeply irresponsible. We’ve seen the consequences time and again,” he said.

To support its safety agenda, the GPF is ramping up public service announcements and collaborating with private stakeholders and the Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) to promote the use of certified helmets. Singh disclosed that some private individuals have even offered to donate helmets to bikers.

But while accessibility is improving, Singh said getting riders—especially young ones—to actually wear the gear remains a major hurdle. “We have the helmets, we’re doing the outreach, but sadly, many riders still refuse to protect themselves,” he lamented. “People need to value their lives enough to want to do the right thing.”

As road safety remains a top priority for law enforcement, Singh’s message is clear: Education, enforcement, and personal responsibility must go hand in hand to stem the tide of motorcycle-related tragedies on Guyana’s roads.