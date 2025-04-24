   Guyana has shown commitment to addressing drug trafficking

– working with international partners

– U.S. State Department report notes

GUYANA has shown a commitment to working with international partners to address drug trafficking issues, with several initiatives launched recently with these partners.

This is according to the United States Department of State’s 2025 International Narcotics Control Strategy Report (INCSR), which noted that Guyana is a close partner of the United States in combatting narcotics trafficking.

The INCSR, which is an annual report by the Department of State to Congress, describes efforts of key countries to attack aspects of the international drug trade.

In this report, it was disclosed that several government agencies in Guyana, including the ministries of Home Affairs (Customs Anti Narcotic Unit and Guyana Police Force), Education, Health, Human Services and Social Security, address drug-related crime.

It added, “Guyana has shown commitment to working with international partners to address drug trafficking.”

Against this backdrop, it highlighted the September 2024 launch of the National Defence Institute to build expertise through collaboration with the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and the U.S. Security defence institutions.

With this, the report added that the government had collaborated with the United States to increase seizures in 2024, especially for cocaine.

In 2024, it was stated that Guyana seized more than four metric tonnes of cocaine in cooperation with U.S. law enforcement at an airstrip near the border with Venezuela and also interdicted a semi-submersible off Guyana’s coast with 2.3 metric tonnes of cocaine.

The report added that Guyana’s National Drug Strategy 2022-2026 provides for strategic programmes to guide the country’s drug control efforts, with a focus on interdiction, prevention, treatment and anti-money laundering efforts.

“The country’s National Drug Strategy Master Plan 2022-2026 outlines its drug demand and reduction strategies; seven ministries, eight additional government agencies, and select local NGOs execute the plan,” it said.

The effectiveness of the plan is being evaluated by the Organisation of American States (OAS) and Guyana’s Drug Information Network.

Meanwhile, the Department of State indicated that the U.S. and Guyana have a strong bilateral partnership and shared concern for combatting transnational crime and enhancing regional security.

Further, the United States provides law enforcement assistance through the Caribbean Security Basin Initiative (CBSI) with training, technical assistance, capacity building, and justice sector reform.

Additionally, the report highlighted that in 2024, the U.S. supported the Guyana Police Force training academy’s international accreditation and training partnerships, enhanced Guyana’s counternarcotics case investigation and deepened regional port security programming, along with collaboration in other critical areas.