Trophy Stall on board One Guyana Franchise Cricket Cup

SIX local franchises are set to battle in the One Guyana Local Franchise Cricket Cup, set to bowl off today.

Among the teams in contention for the tournament, is being organised by Deopersaud Lalta and Devom Paul are Eclipse Carnage, District Renegades, Tropix Falcons, Wessiderz Powerhitterz, Village Rams and Westsiders Warriors.

The tournament is scheduled to end on Sunday, November 17.

Trophy Stall, through the generous sponsorship of proprietor Ramesh Sunich has recognised the tournament initiative and has agreed to sponsor trophies for One Guyana Local Franchise Cricket Cup 2024, finals winners, runners-up, eliminator winners, qualifier winners, player of the tournament (male) and player of the tournament (female).