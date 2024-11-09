Chung Global ‘Champion of Champion’ Futsal | semi-final round moved to next Wednesday, final set for Saturday

FOLLOWING the unavailability of the National Gymnasium on Mandela Avenue tomorrow evening, the semifinal round of the inaugural edition of the Chung Global ‘Champion of Champion’ Futsal Championship will now be staged on Wednesday, November 13, at the same venue.

According to tournament coordinator Troy Lambert, “The unavailability of the venue on Saturday night necessitated the change to Wednesday evening. The final will occur on the Saturday of the same week. The anticipation for the semifinals is palpable. This has to be the most competitive tournament in recent history, and this is evident by the teams that remain. It’s the first time in years that Sparta Boss, Back Circle, and Bent Street, all traditional giants, will not feature in the semifinal round.”

He further said, “This says a lot about the quality of the tournament and the teams that are emerging. North Ruimveldt came out of nowhere and defeated both Back Circle and Sparta Boss, which shows that the smaller teams are improving at a significant rate. North East La Penitence is a top eight side, and Stabroek Ballers are often labelled as the dark horse in events but are yet to win a Futsal tournament. Gold is Money remains the only traditional powerhouse that remains, which shows that the tournament has been extremely competitive, much to the appreciation of the fans. I am excited about the semifinal.”

North East La Penitence, who bested Team Cruel in the quarterfinal section, will oppose giant-killers North Ruimveldt, who were responsible for defeats of Sparta Boss and Back Circle, in the first semifinal.

Meanwhile, Stabroek Ballers, who dismantled California Square in the previous section, will face a stern challenge in the form of Gold is Money, who overcame a spirited Mocha unit in their previous outing.

The winner of the event, which will resume on Saturday, will pocket $1,000,000 and the championship trophy, while the second, third, and fourth-place finishers will receive $500,000, $300,000, and $200,000 and the corresponding accolade, respectively. On the individual side, prizes will also be given to the highest goal scorer, most valuable player, best defender, and goalkeeper, respectively.

Day 5 Semifinals: Wednesday, November 13

(5): Stabroek Ballerz vs. Gold is Money

(6): North East La Penitence vs. North Ruimveldt