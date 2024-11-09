Supreme Stars, 4 R Lioness battle for Vice-president T-20 softball title

…Three centuries registered on opening day

A FIERCE battle is expected when two-time Prime Minister’s T20 softball champions 4 R Lioness and recent winners Supreme Stars battle in the women’s final of the inaugural Vice-president T20 softball Cup tournament which climaxes at the Police Sports Club Ground, Eve Leary tomorrow (Sunday).

Supreme Stars were responsible for bringing a screeching halt to 4 R Lioness’ winning ways in the eighth edition of the Prime Minister’s tournament, whipping them in the semi-final, played at the Gandhi Youth Organisation (GYO) ground on October 10 before going on to defeat Number 64 Knight Riders in the final played at the Police Sports Club Ground, Eve Leary three days later.

Prior to that defeat, 4 R Lioness had played unbeaten in the 2022 and 2023 tournament, the first at the Guyana National Stadium and the latter at the Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) ground, Queenstown.

The stage is therefore set for a grand showdown with both teams confident of lifting the inaugural Vice-president’s Cup title and the hefty $300,000 winners’ prize. Both played unbeaten in Thursday’s preliminary knockout rounds and while the Lindeners (Supreme Stars) drew a bye to Sunday’s final, 4 R Lioness thrashed Essequibo’s Invaders by eight wickets in their semi-final encounter, played at GYO to book their place.

Led by a scintillating unbeaten 71 from seasoned campaigner Joann Vansertima, whose knock was decorated with one four and nine sixes and 25 not out from Luana Forde, 4 R Lioness reached their required target of 120 in nine overs after the game was reduced to 12 overs because of fading light.

The two added an unbeaten 57 for the third wicket after 4 R Lioness had lost the wickets of opener Abigail Scott (11) and skipper Temica Wilson (five) and were 63 for two in the fifth over.

Earlier, Invaders were indebted to Shelena Persaud, who hit a top score of 38 (two fours and two sixes) and Tramaine Marks who’s 29 included two fours and two sixes. Nichola Argyle claimed three for 26 and Scott two for 20.

4 R Lioness had earlier defeated Arrowhead Strikers and Number 64 Knight Riders at the Muslim Youth Organisation (MYO) ground in their preliminary round encounters with Forde smashing 82 against the former, and innings which counted six fours and five sixes.

Supreme Stars openers Erika Ashby and Joyann Richards also established a record, adding 228 for the first wicket against Banakari Warriors at GYO with Ashby blasting an incredible 11 sixes and three fours in 105 and Richards11 fours and five sixes in an unbeaten 109 as their team reached 229 for one in their allotted 15 overs to win easily.

The third century of the day was recorded by Invaders’ Romesh Milo who struck seven fours and 10 sixes before she was run out for 105 against Kamuni Warriors at the Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) ground, Bourda.

The men’s categories, featuring the Open All Stars, Masters Over-40 and Legends Over-50 were scheduled to get underway on Friday with Regal teams being the defending champions in all three categories.

This year will also see the upping of the prize monies which will see the winners in all three men’s categories receiving $500,000, an increase of $200,000 from last year while the runners-up will take home $200,000, an increase of $150,000 from last year’s $50,000.

Not to be outdone, the victorious women team will waltz away with $300,000 and the runners-up $100,000.

In addition, all the winners, runners-up and players of the finals in each category are guaranteed trophies, compliments of Ramesh Sunich of Trophy Stall fame. Trophy Stall branded balls will also be used in the men’s categories while the women will be using the Supreme balls.

The Most Valuable Players (MVPs) in all three men’s categories will ride away with motorcycles (fuel) while the MVP for the women’s division will collect an electrical motorcycle, compliments of Regal Stationery & Computer Centre. (Frederick Halley)