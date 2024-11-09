Republic Bank/One Guyana Volleyball tournament… Playoffs and Final to serve off this weekend at National Gymnasium

THE final leg of the Guyana Volleyball Federation organised Republic Bank/One Guyana/ B Division Volleyball Tournament zonal segments have concluded around the country.

The final clash was held in Lethem.

In the match-up, Air Force defeated Agri Stars in the finals 2-0, clinching the sets 25- 18 and 25- 22.

The stage is now set for the Grand finale which will be played at the National Gymnasium today and tomorrow.

Today’s action commences at 9:00 hours and on Sunday at 8:00 hours.

This weekend fixtures sees the winner of the respective zones dueling it out in the male and female categories for the right to be called National Champions with lucrative prizes on offer.

The male sides set to tussle it out in the playoffs to reach the finals are Spartans from Mabaruma, West Rocker Setters from Moruka, Alpha – from Georgetown, Port Mourant Training Centre from Berbice, Siparuta from Orealla, Mainstay unit from Mainstay village, Hururu Hydras from Linden and Warriors from the island from Bartica

In the ladies segment, the teams are Classic Ball Blasters from Georgetown, Port Mourant Training Centre – Berbice, Mighty Force from Siparuta, Pakuri Warriors who hail from St. Cutbert, Upper Mazaruni squad from Imbamadi, team Mabaruma – Mabaruma, Air Force who dominated in Lethem and Bartica Ladies from Bartica.

The playoff matches will be staged using a round robin format to determine the semifinalist who will then meet for a place in the finals.

Organisers say representatives will be on hand, from sponsors Republic Bank and the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports to present prizes after the final at National Gymnasium, as well as witness the matches.