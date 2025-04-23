Region Three continues to blossom with massive investments

–more opportunities, better lives for residents, President Ali

WITH major development taking place in Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara), President Dr Irfaan Ali has said that it is now a “mind-blowing” time to live in the region.

Speaking recently during an engagement with residents, the Head of State said that the scale and pace of development taking place will soon make Region Three indistinguishable from the capital region.

“When we complete the waterfront development, all the port facilities, the Wales Economic Zone, the development zone, and the highways — there will be absolutely no distinction between what is happening in Georgetown [Region Four] and here in Region Three. It is a mind-blowing time to live in this region,” President Ali stated.

He attributed this moment of transformation to the government’s substantial investments across multiple sectors.

Citing key examples, the President pointed to the construction of new hospitals and a water treatment plant, adding that visitors to the region are often struck by the abundance of emerging opportunities.

Against this backdrop, Dr Ali described the region’s trajectory as “a category five hurricane of development.”

“Not a hurricane disaster — hurricane development,” he clarified. “Many people think it’s already at category five, but wait until you see what’s going to be unleashed in this region.”

The President also spoke of massive connectivity projects in the pipeline, noting that Region Three will be linked via the Del Conte Road to Bartica, Timehri, the Sand Hill Road, and further on to the new highway leading to Brazil.

With this, he also highlighted that there are three shore base facilities in the Region- — one of which is complete, while the other two are exploring expansion. Additionally, a new fertiliser plant and an industrial manufacturing hub are in the works.

“Thousands of jobs will be created,” he said adding, “It’s not just the first power plant we’re talking about — we’re already discussing a second one. The four-lane road from Wales to Parika, all the bridges — they’ve already gone to tender and are awaiting award.”

Dr Ali explained that the current wave of development represents far more than progress — it is nothing short of transformational under the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) government.

“This is the future we’re working towards. This is not progress — this is beyond progress. That is why we have said: this is transformational,” the President said.