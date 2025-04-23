RSS, police complete probe into Ronaldo Peters’ fatal shooting

— file to be sent to DPP; final witness interviews into fatal shooting of Keon Fogenay ongoing

THE Guyana Police Force’s Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) and the Regional Security System (RSS) from CARICOM have completed their investigation into the fatal shooting of Ronaldo Peters.

According to a release from the Guyana Police Force, on Tuesday, the case file is expected to be forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) on Wednesday to obtain legal advice.

“Additional witnesses into the fatal shooting of Keon Fogenay are expected to be interviewed by investigators to complete the case before the file is submitted,” the police release stated.

The RSS is also expected to submit a report containing its findings and recommendations by Friday.

The RSS team arrived in Guyana on April 12 and worked alongside the Guyana Police Force’s OPR to probe the fatal shootings of Peters and Fogenay, incidents which have rocked the mining town of Linden.

At the time of their arrival, a press release from Police Headquarters had reported that the investigating teams had visited Linden.

Both young men were shot and killed by police ranks.

“Upon arrival into the region, the team met and engaged with family members of both men, and subsequently revisited the scene where the men were shot,” the GPF stated.

Peters, 21, was shot and killed by a Police Sergeant around 17:30 hrs on April 7 in Linden.

Acting on information received, police ranks went to Shabba’s Bar in One Mile, Linden, in search of Peters, who they said was wanted for rape.

The incident, which was captured on CCTV footage, showed Peters, unarmed, running away from a team of policemen.

The officer who fired the fatal shot claimed that his gun discharged accidentally when he attempted to subdue Peters.

Meanwhile, Fogenay was shot and killed by a policeman when protests erupted in Linden on Tuesday, April 8.

The Police Force is yet to officially state the circumstances surrounding his death.

President Dr. Irfaan Ali and Vice-President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo have both promised an impartial and independent probe into the fatal shootings.

During a meeting with the victims’ families at the Watooka Guest House, President Ali offered condolences to the bereaved.

“To the family, you have my love and prayers. To the community at large, you have my love and prayers, because I believe that all of us want the same thing: a just and peaceful society,” the President said.

He further reiterated that the government’s priority is to ensure there is a proper investigation, supported by external agencies, to guarantee that the outcome and any resulting recommendations are fully implemented.