Swift intervention, more support for Essequibo’s rice farmers

FACING mounting concerns from rice farmers on the Essequibo Coast, Agriculture Minister, Zulfikar Mustapha, on Tuesday, unveiled a suite of emergency interventions aimed at stabilising the region’s rice industry and safeguarding farmers’ livelihoods.

During the meeting, Minister Mustapha assured farmers that the Ministry of Agriculture, through the Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB), is taking active steps to resolve issues related to paddy spoilage due to delays at rice mills.

He explained that the GRDB will be working closely with both farmers and millers to correct these delays and improve efficiency across the supply chain.

Among the key measures announced, senior GRDB officials and regional extension officers have been dispatched to work directly with farmers and millers. Their immediate task is to enforce a fair and transparent paddy grading system, and to streamline operations at mills to eliminate backlogs.

“These additional interventions are already underway. Our goal is to ensure that all 300,000 bags of paddy are successfully harvested and processed at the mills without further loss or delay. We are committed to safeguarding farmers’ livelihoods and supporting the strength of the rice sector in Region Two,” the Minister explained.

Minister Mustapha was joined on the outreach by Director General of the Ministry of Agriculture, Madanlall Ramraj; GRDB General Manager, Badrie Persaud; Deputy General Manager, Kuldip Ragnauth and a team of senior regional officials — underlining the seriousness with which the government views the issue.

Farmers, some of whom faced potential financial ruin had the situation persisted, welcomed the Minister’s visit and expressed gratitude for the prompt and tangible response.

The interventions come at a critical juncture for Guyana’s rice industry, as Region Two continues to play a pivotal role in national production.

Plans are currently underway to construct a drying facility in Region Two. A site for the facility will be identified soon, and it is expected to serve as a long-term solution to the region’s recurring post-harvest difficulties.

This latest intervention follows an urgent meeting between farmers and Vice President Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo on April 12, during which several key issues were raised.

While the drying facility will take some time to be established, immediate measures have already been implemented. In a bid to facilitate cost-effective transportation, the government has removed freight charges for rice and paddy transported via ferry out of Region Two.

Truckers are now required to pay only vehicle fees, and they are permitted to return with cargo, opening new logistical routes for moving excess harvests.

The government is also exploring the use of buying agents to locate new markets and secure better prices for farmers. Minister Mustapha disclosed that approximately 556,000 tonnes of paddy are still to be harvested across the region—highlighting the urgency of intervention.

The government transferred $2.7 billion directly to rice farmers to ensure they would receive at least $4,000 per bag when international market prices collapse.