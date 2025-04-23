Minister Edghill praises unity displayed at ‘One Guyana’ Easter Fest in Linden

MINISTER of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, has expressed great satisfaction and commended Lindeners for their display of unity and camaraderie during the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) ‘One Guyana’ Easter Fest at the Linden Blue Lake on Easter Monday.

The Minister stated that, while it was heartening to witness the love and unity demonstrated by both adults and children at the event, it also served as a testament to the values promoted and represented by President Dr. Irfaan Ali and his administration.

“I am extremely pleased that the PPP/C Government’s ‘One Guyana’ Easter Fest in Linden at the Blue Lake was a huge success. The turnout was massive, participation was fantastic, and people from across the length and breadth of the region gathered here as one big family, celebrating Easter, interacting with each other and engaging under the banner of One Guyana,” Minister Edghill said.

He continued, “Every time we see this — the mixture of cultures and people from far and near interacting with each other, living together in one love and unity — it is what we (the PPP/C Government) want for Guyana, and it is what we want from Linden.”

Highlighting the significance of the Easter Monday celebrations at the Linden Blue Lake, Minister Edghill said the message carried by the event was a profound one, reflecting the people’s desire for unity, oneness, and togetherness.

He added that the significant turnout was a call for all citizens to put aside their differences and recognise that all Guyanese can coexist peacefully as brothers and sisters.

While praising the spirit of love and unity witnessed across the country during the Easter season, the Minister urged Guyanese to integrate that same spirit into their daily lives.

As such, the minister noted that by promoting and maintaining prosperity and positive change within communities, Guyanese could strengthen and complement the country’s already hospitable and welcoming nature.

“From here at the Blue Lake, on this Easter Monday, a very powerful message is being sent,” Minister Edghill stated. “[The people are saying] we want unity, we want togetherness, we want oneness, and we want to live together as brothers and sisters. We want to see a Guyana where everyone is equal, where everyone is treated fairly — and that is what the PPP/C Government is promoting.

“I am pleased and very happy to have been here at Linden Blue Lake, to participate with the hundreds of people I shook hands with and engaged with — many of whom asked for hugs and embraced me, and many who gave a thumbs up. That was their way of saying they are with us and that they are happy about the Easter Fest.”

Minister Edghill also gave special recognition to those who took part in the cooking competition and the children who enjoyed their kites, treats and activities, contributing to the overall success of the PPP/C ‘One Guyana’ Easter Fest.

The event showcased a range of activities, including a grand cookout contest, kite distribution, jet ski rides, and kayaking.

It was graced by the presence of Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips and his wife, Mignon Bowen-Phillips.

The Prime Minister and his wife actively participated in the festivities, interacting with hundreds of attendees before awarding prizes to the winners of the cookout competition.