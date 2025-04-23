Motorcyclist killed in Moblissa crash

A LATE-NIGHT collision along the Moblissa Public Road, Soesdyke-Linden Highway, on Easter Monday claimed the life of a 39-year-old motorcyclist and left a minibus driver hospitalised and under police guard, as investigations into the fatal crash continue.

Dead is Markind Jackson, of Silver Hill Village, Soesdyke-Linden Highway. Jackson was reportedly travelling north on his motorcycle when he was struck by the speeding minibus, which veered into his lane.

The accident occurred at approximately 22:00hrs on Monday, April 21, 2025, and involved three vehicles: a minibus (BRR 8331), a motorcycle (CL 7080), and a stationary motor car (PXX 3747).

Police said the minibus—owned by Vibert Amsterdam and driven by Maurice Meredith, 54, of First Alley, Wismar, Linden—was proceeding south along the eastern side of the highway when the driver lost control.

The vehicle crossed into the western lane and collided with Jackson’s oncoming motorcycle, forcing both rider and bike into a parked car on the shoulder of the road.

The parked vehicle, registered to Alonso Cornelius, 53, of Amelia’s Ward, Linden, was reportedly unoccupied and facing north on the western side of the highway.

After the collision, Jackson was flung onto the roadway and sustained critical injuries. Meredith was also injured and was pulled from the wreckage in a semi-conscious state.

Both men were rushed by police to the Linden Hospital Complex, where Jackson was pronounced dead on arrival.

Meredith remains warded at the hospital’s Accident and Emergency Unit for observation and is currently under police guard.

The deceased’s body has since been transferred to the Pensioners Mortuary, where a post-mortem examination is pending.

This latest fatality comes just days after President, Dr Irfaan Ali issued a nationwide call for greater caution on the roadways, noting that 43% of all road fatalities this year involve motorcyclists, and 72% of those killed were not wearing helmets.

The President urged all road users, particularly motorcyclists, to take road safety seriously and adhere to traffic regulations to save lives.

“I am appealing to all road users, especially motorcyclists, to exercise extreme caution on our roadways,” Dr Ali urged in a Facebook post.

Authorities have repeatedly warned of the consequences of reckless driving, speeding, and failure to wear protective gear, particularly among motorcyclists.

Despite ongoing efforts by law enforcement and road safety agencies to crack down on traffic violations and raise public awareness, statistics continue to reflect a troubling trend of preventable traffic accidents, with speeding remaining one of the leading causes.

Dr Ali’s appeal is the latest in a series of high-level interventions aimed at curbing the deadly wave of road accidents plaguing the country. The government has also invested in road safety campaigns and stricter enforcement measures in high-risk zones.

Within the first 12 hours of the Safe Road Intelligent Systems (SRIS) rollout earlier this month, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) reported 259 speeding violations.