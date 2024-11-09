RBL Secondary Schools Football League…Exhilarating action set for sat and sun at MOE Ground

THE Republic Bank Limited U18 Schools Football League will continue this weekend at the Ministry of Education ground with eight matches in the Petra organised tournament.

Opening the action on Saturday at noon is South Ruimveldt going up against Bartica Secondary.

South is yet to register a win with losses to Waramuri and Chase Academic Foundation while Bartica has a draw and comfortable win over East Ruimveldt to get their campaign off to a solid start.

East Ruimveldt will also be in action against Waramuri Top hoping to bounce back after thrashing by Bartica 5-1 and Dolphin Secondary 7-nil.

Waramuri have been a force with two handsome wins, with the most impressive coming against President’s College 3-1.

President’s College meanwhile will clash with Dolphin in game three; Dolphin Secondary have been in superb form with a 7-nil defeat of East Ruimveldt and 3-1 stoppage of West Ruimveldt.

They will hope to dispatch an ambitious President’s College unit hungry for victory.

The final encounter on Saturday features West Ruimveldt meeting defending champion Chase Academic Foundation.

West will have an uphill battle to climb against the champion who have shown little signs of letting up with 4-nil victories over South Ruimveldt and President’s College.

The Republic Bank League then continues on Sunday with four more exciting clashes. President’s College plays Bartica, East Ruimveldt come up against Chase Academic Foundation, West Ruimveldt take on Waramuri top and South Ruimveldt face off against Dolphin Secondary.

The 5th edition of the tournament features 8 school teams namely Waramuri top from Region 1, Bartica Secondary from Region 7, President’s College from Region 4 as well as South Ruimveldt, Chase Academy, East Ruimveldt, West Ruimveldt and Dolphin Secondary from Georgetown.

The seven-week league is being played over seven rounds with each team playing each other twice.

The tournament is set conclude tentatively in the first week of December with the top team earning a play in the KFC Goodwill Caribbean Secondary Schools Championship.

The tournament is sponsored by Republic Bank Limited Guyana, Guyana Beverages Inc. under their Busta brand, MVP Sports, Tiger Rentals, with support from the Ministries of Education and Culture Youth and Sports.