GFF completes first phase of CONCACAF C Licence

THE Guyana Football Federation (GFF) recently concluded the first phase of its CONCACAF C Licence education programme, designed for coaches involved with Guyana’s Elite League and Youth National Teams. This programme ensures the coaches fulfill Club licensing requirements and meet minimum coaching criteria as stipulated in the CONCACAF regulations.

The course is structured in three blocks, each consisting of intensive theoretical and practical training sessions. Block 1 took place from October 28 to November 1, 2024, during which coaches participated in face-to-face sessions to enhance their coaching abilities. Following this, participants will enter a developmental period from November 2 to December 2, 2024, to apply what they have learned in real-game scenarios. Block 2 is scheduled to take place from December 3 to December 7, 2024, while Block 3, the final assessment phase, will run from January 9 to January 12, 2025, and will include both theoretical and practical formative assessments.

Under the leadership of GFF’s Technical Director, Bryan Joseph, and Coach Development Officer, Lyndon France, who both serve as coach educators, the course covers a range of vital topics. Participants will continue gain skills in leadership and management, team functions, tactical principles, and session planning. A total of 27 coaches from Elite League clubs across Guyana have enrolled in this impactful programme.

This initiative reflects GFF’s commitment to elevating the standard of football coaching in Guyana, fostering technical growth among coaches, and advancing the development of the nation’s football talent.