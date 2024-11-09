News Archives
GSLT20 tickets to be sold in E’bo, Berbice
sports

FANS from Essequibo and Berbice will have the comfort of purchasing tickets for the much-anticipated ExxonMobil Guyana Global Super League T20 matches within their counties as it comes on sale at multiple locations.

Complimenting the local box office at 223-224, Camp Street, Georgetown where ticket sales are available from 09:00 hours to 17:00 hours on weekdays and 09:00 hours to 13:00 hours on Saturdays, fans can purchase tickets at five convenient locations.
In Berbice, A. Ally and Sons, 15-9 Main and New Streets, New Amsterdam or Sensation Variety and Gift Shop, 10 Number 78 Public Road, Corriverton. In Essequibo, tickets are available at ICAN Technologies, 1 Apartment 47 WD’s Mall, Charity or 53 Cottonfield, Essequibo Coast and S&N Creole Snackette, Cottonfield Old Road, Essequibo Coast.

Ticket prices range from $1,000 to $7,000 and are available for all stands and will be available from November 9, 2024.
The inaugural ExxonMobil Guyana Global Super League runs from November 26 to December 7 and will see five teams from around the world compete for a US$1million prize pool at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence. The five teams who will be taking part are Hampshire Hawks, Guyana Amazon Warriors, Lahore Qalandars, Rangpur Riders and Victoria. The ultimate global cricket showdown is coming to Guyana.

Here is the lineup of matches and ticket availability:
Tuesday November 26th – Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Lahore Qalandars (7pm)
Wednesday November 27th – Hampshire Hawks vs Rangur Riders (7pm)
Friday November 29th – Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Victoria (7pm)
Saturday November 30th – Hampshire Hawks vs Lahore Qalandars (10 am)
Sunday December 1st – Rangpur Riders vs Victoria (10 am)
Sunday December 1st – Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Hampshire Hawks (7pm)
Tuesday December 3rd – Victoria vs Lahore Qalandars (7pm)
Wednesday December 4th – Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Rangpur Riders (7pm)
Thursday December 5th – Lahore Qalandars vs Rangpur Riders (7pm)
Friday December 6th – Hampshire Hawks vs Victoria (7pm)
Saturday December 7th – GSLT20 Final (7pm)

