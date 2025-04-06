GRA maintains it has irrefutable evidence of breaches by the Mohameds

–says will act in accordance with court’s order, make submissions within stipulated deadline

See below full press release issued by the Guyana Revenue Authority on Saturday:

“At 1.39 pm today, Justice Gino Persaud granted an Order temporarily restraining the Guyana Revenue Authority and their servants and/or agents from detaining and seizing the following vehicles:

Toyota Landcruiser PAB 3000 Toyota Landcruiser PAB 4000 Lamborghini Aventador PZZ 4000 Ferrari 488 PAD 5000.

At a further hearing at 3:30 pm, the Learned Judge further extended the Order until Thursday, April 10, 2025, within which time the GRA must file responses to Mr. Mohamed’s Application for a Judicial review, and a full Injunction.

“Accordingly, the Revenue Authority will continue to act in accordance with the Order of the Honourable Court, and the laws administered. Officers of the Authority were instructed to discontinue its operations aimed at the possession of the said vehicles for the taxes owed and, breaches to the remigrant agreement(s) pending the decision of the Learned Judge.

“Seizure and possession of vehicles for taxes and breaches to remigrant and duty-free agreements are nothing new. Matter of fact, hundreds (100s) of such cases are carried out yearly when there are breaches by re-migrants, public servants, breaches to Investment Agreements, and even when Tax Exempt Agencies and Diplomats do not abide by the agreements by which such vehicles are entered free of or subject to reduced duty. This particular activity results in hundreds of millions of dollars in tax collections on an annual basis.

“The GRA administers the laws in a fair and consistent manner, regardless of who the taxpayer may be. In the cases in question, the Authority, by letters and email, on three occasions over one month invited the Mohameds to make arrangements to satisfy its debts to the Authority. The Authority further intimated to them of the alternative actions for such breaches, should the taxes due not be settled or satisfactory arrangements be made to do so. They failed to initiate any discourse hence the action carried out by the Authority.

“The Authority has irrefutable evidence of the breaches for the action taken, and the understated value(s) of the other vehicles, and will vigorously defend the said cases presently before the Court.”