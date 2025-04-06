Randy Madray announces ‘Brunch in Paradise’ fashion show

-event will feature Miss Guyana Culture Queen Sashing Ceremony

ACCLAIMED Guyanese designer, Randy Madray, is set to host “Brunch in Paradise,” an exclusive fashion event scheduled for May 4 at Scotty’s Smoke House. This unique gathering promises to transform the venue into a vibrant runway, where Madray will unveil his latest collections. The event will offer an all-inclusive brunch experience, combining an intimate fashion showcase with a celebration of Guyanese creativity.

Madray, known for his signature blend of contemporary silhouettes and cultural influences, is excited to present his newest designs in this intimate setting. “This collection represents my continued exploration of our rich cultural heritage through modern fashion,” Madray is quoted as saying in a press release.

“I’m thrilled to share these new creations in such an engaging format,” he added.

A special highlight of the event will be the sashing ceremony for the 2025 Miss Guyana Culture Queen contestants, a segment added to celebrate both fashion and pageantry. As the franchise holder of the Miss Guyana Culture Queen Pageant, Madray will introduce the young women vying for the prestigious title. This addition seeks to emphasise the close connection between fashion and pageantry, both of which showcase Guyanese culture on the global stage.

According to the press release, under Madray’s leadership since 2019, the Miss Guyana Culture Queen Pageant has flourished. The pageant recently achieved remarkable success at the regional level, with Shemina Peroune’s historic win in 2023 and Shequana Holder’s triumph in 2024 at the Miss Caribbean Culture Queen Pageant in St. Kitts.

The 2025 contestants will have formidable expectations to meet as they aim for a historic third consecutive international win for Guyana. Speaking to the impact of the addition of the ceremony, Madray stated that, “While my passion for fashion drives the creative direction of the show, integrating the sashing ceremony allows us to celebrate these exceptional young women who will represent our cultural heritage.”

The all-inclusive event begins at 10:00 hrs; tickets are $15,000 and are available on Potsalt App and Website.