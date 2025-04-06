Upper Corentyne Fishermen’s Co-op Society gets modern office

A NEWLY-CONSTRUCTED office for the Upper Corentyne Fishermen’s Co-operative Society Limited was officially opened on Saturday in Corriverton. The $32M modern office space is expected to enhance the administrative operations of the society, providing a more efficient and comfortable environment for both staff and fisherfolks.

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, stated that such an office is extremely important for fisherfolks in the area.

He mentioned that, during a meeting with Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo, fishermen raised the issue and initially requested repairs to the building. However, instead of repairs, a new structure was built.

“And we are here today to commission this building, and that tells us a story; our government, your government, your party make a commitment, we bring it to reality.”

A gas station will be constructed at the location, allowing fisherfolk to purchase fuel, along with a hardware store where they can buy other necessary materials. “We will work closely with this community to improve this facility,” the Agriculture Minister stated.

He acknowledged that while there are challenges in the fishing industry, the sector’s expenditure had increased significantly, with landing sites and wharves being modernised across the country.

“We know for a fact that this work calls for a lot of commitment and dedication. People leave their homes, leave their families, go out [and]face the elements, the rough sea and piracy to bring back the cheapest form of protein to the Guyanese people, and we must appreciate what they are doing.”

Boat owner, Geeta, spoke of the importance of such an investment.

“I want to say that I am very thankful for what the government is doing, to rebuild a structure for us, because I can remember the older building where I came and bought stocks because for over 30 years I am in this fishing business at the Number 66 Complex.”

Pameshwar Jainarine, Chairman of the Number 66 Fishermen’s Co-operative Society, expressed his optimism about the new office, noting that it will play a vital role in supporting both current fishermen and the future fisherfolk of the fishing industry.

Additionally, in Number 43 Village, Corentyne, a new shed has been constructed to support the local fisherfolks. This facility is intended to provide shelter and a designated space for them to carry out various activities related to their trade.