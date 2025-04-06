GO-Invest engages diaspora at Toronto job fair to promote national development, investment opportunities

THE Guyana Office for Investment (GO-Invest) is currently participating in the Toronto, Canada Diaspora Job Fair, actively engaging members of the Guyanese diaspora to highlight exciting opportunities for contributing to the nation’s ongoing growth and development.

As part of the event, the Chief Investment Officer and Agency Head of GO-Invest, Dr. Peter Ramsaroop, delivered key remarks outlining the Government of Guyana’s vision for economic transformation and emphasising the crucial role of diaspora engagement in national development.

Also representing the agency is Chief Financial Officer, Tebogah Christian, who is meeting with attendees to discuss investment prospects and reconnect with the Guyanese community abroad.

The job fair provides a valuable platform for participants to explore a wide range of career opportunities in both the public and private sectors.

Attendees can also engage with industry leaders and government officials, and gain access to important information on resettlement support, training programmes, and government housing initiatives. Key agencies such as the National Insurance Scheme (NIS), Passport Office, and the General Register Office (GRO) are also on-site to assist and inform attendees.

For individuals looking to return to Guyana, explore new career opportunities, or stay informed, the Toronto Diaspora Job Fair offers a valuable opportunity to reconnect with your roots and contribute to the nation’s ongoing progress.