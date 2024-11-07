Midwives to improve clinical skills with crucial training

–as part of ongoing efforts to further reduce maternal, infant mortality and ensure safer pregnancies

THE Ministry of Health’s Division of Health Sciences Education, in collaboration with the Canada Fund for Local Initiatives, officially launched the first Midwives Guyana Project recently, introducing a programme that aims to elevate clinical training standards for midwifery and medex students across the nation.

The initiative, titled “Enhancing the Clinical Skills of Front-Line Health Workers,” was unveiled at the Ministry’s Boardroom on Brickdam, marking a pivotal step towards advancing midwifery education and healthcare delivery.

Deputy Director of Health Sciences Education, Chandroutie Persaud, highlighted the project’s significance in improving healthcare outcomes for women of childbearing age and their newborns. “We know that skilled midwives are essential for reducing maternal and infant mortality, ensuring safe

pregnancies, and fostering the holistic well-being of mothers and babies. This initiative is not just about training; it’s about investing in the health and future of communities across Guyana,” Persaud emphasised, underscoring the programme’s broad impact.

The project, designed to transform midwifery training in Guyana, will empower front-line health workers with enhanced clinical skills and improved competencies in maternal care. The overarching goal is to build a robust network of well-trained midwives, critical in reducing maternal and infant mortality and ensuring safer pregnancies.

Speaking on behalf of the Canadian High Commission, Political Counsellor, Mr. Daniel Boo, expressed the Canadian Government’s support, noting that the Midwives Guyana Project aligns with national efforts to improve healthcare services and bolster support for community health workers.

The event brought together key stakeholders, including Dr. Ronald Lett, Founder of the Canadian Network for International Surgery; Dr. Bovell, Executive Member of the Canadian Network for International Surgery; Bhagpattie Ramnarine, Deputy Chief Nursing Officer; Dr. Nicola Nero, Nursing Officer at Health Sciences Education; and practising midwives from both private and public health sectors.

With this initiative, the Ministry of Health, alongside Canadian partners, envisions a strengthened healthcare system where midwives play a pivotal role in ensuring healthier futures for families throughout Guyana.