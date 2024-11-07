Regularisation of land to begin for 200 Amelia’s Ward families

THE regularisation process for land at Block 42, Amelia’s Ward in Linden will soon begin, providing approximately 200 families with secure land ownership and better living conditions.

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues, made this announcement during an outreach to the Region 10 housing area on Wednesday.

Although a survey plan was conducted previously, Minister Rodrigues explained that the ministry’s survey unit will develop a new plan to ensure all homes in the area are included.

The regularisation process will involve the possible need for some residents to adjust their boundaries or relocate.

When completed, the process will move forward with the issuance of land titles, which will enable residents to access loans from financial institutions for home expansion or business ventures.

“I want the regularisation process to be completed for the sake of your families and children. This is an important day for Block 42…I want to congratulate all of you on this monumental day,” Minister Rodrigues said.

The minister also urged the community to co-operate with the ministry and reminded them to be vigilant against potential squatters, reaffirming the government’s firm stance on the issue.

Plans for the development of Block 42 include the construction of essential infrastructure such as roads, recreational spaces, a nursery school, and a health centre.

Meanwhile, the government is committed to acquiring additional land to provide more housing opportunities in Linden.

Region 10 currently has about 4,000 house lot applications. Minister Rodrigues announced that 1,600 house lots will be allocated within two weeks at Fitz Hope and Wismar.

Present at the meeting were the Chief Executive Officer of the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA), Sherwyn Greaves; Regional Executive Officer, Dwight John and the Prime Minister’s Representative for Region 10, Dereck Wilson. (DPI)