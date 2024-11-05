CDC mobilises support for storm affected Karasabai residents

A powerful wind storm struck Karasabai in Region Nine Sunday evening, leaving a trail of destruction as it severely impacted several houses in the area.

The Regional Democratic Council (RDC) reported that 17 homes have been significantly damaged, with some completely destroyed.

In response to the disaster, the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) has dispatched a team to Karasabai to assess the damage and evaluate the necessary support for affected residents. The upper Takutu/Upper Essequibo Regional Democratic Council also announced that its team is on the ground to gauge the extent of the destruction.

According to the Facebook page, KARASABAI Home of the Sun Parakeets, many of the homes destroyed were shelters for students from remote villages who attend the Karasabai Secondary School. This unfortunate incident has raised concerns for the wellbeing of these students who rely on these accommodations.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai, along with a team from the CDC, is expected to travel to Karasabai shortly to further assess the situation and provide assistance. The government is committed to supporting the affected communities in their recovery efforts.