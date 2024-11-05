Campbellville Fire Station to be reconstructed

IN keeping with government’s continuous drive to provide Guyana with a well-equipped, resilient firefighting service that prioritizes the safety of its citizens, Ministry of Home Affairs has announced plans to reconstruct the Campbellville Fire Station at Stone Avenue.

The invitation for bids has been issued under the National Competitive Bidding (NCB) procedures, aimed at boosting the GFS operational capabilities in Georgetown.

Prospective bidders are invited to peruse the bid documents at the Finance Department, Ministry of Home Affairs, Lot 6 Stabroek, Georgetown, with a non-refundable fee of GY$3,500.

All bids are to be submitted in sealed envelopes, clearly labelled with the project name and marked with the instruction “Do NOT Open Before 09:00 hrs on November 7th, 2024,” the designated date for bid opening at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board Building.

This reconstruction is part of a broader national initiative to modernize and strengthen Guyana’s firefighting infrastructure.

The government had earmarked $572.8 million in this year’s budget to enhance the GFS’s equipment and fleet, a move that underscores the commitment to improving firefighting capabilities and response times.

Investments are also directed toward maintaining and expanding fire hydrant infrastructure, with $60.7 million allocated for the servicing of 150 fire hydrants and the installation of 52 new ones in 2024.

This follows the service of 54 hydrants and the installation of 144 hydrants in 2023.

The Campbellville Fire Station project aligns with the government’s forward-looking security strategy, which also includes exemptions from VAT on fire extinguishers and smoke detectors in the 2024 budget, encouraging greater fire prevention measures nationwide.

Additional fire stations are slated for construction in Parika, Vreed-en-Hoop in Region Three, and near the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), reflecting a strategic placement of facilities to bolster response capabilities across critical regions.

The GFS has already seen substantial infrastructure upgrades, with a new headquarters on Homestretch Avenue and recently constructed stations in Ogle and Wales.

Modern equipment acquisitions, including a skylift, aerodrome firefighting units, and a firefighting boat, add to the improved readiness of the fire service. Educational initiatives are also being implemented to enhance fire safety awareness within communities and households.