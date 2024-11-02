News Archives
Rockstone residents to soon benefit from improved water supply
Rockstone
–with new water well set for completion this month

RESIDENTS of Rockstone will soon benefit from improved water supply, as the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) has commenced the drilling of a new well in the community.

According to a press release from the GWI, this initiative will significantly improve water accessibility for residents, with a particular focus on servicing the community’s essential facilities, including schools, health centres, and other community establishments.

The project is set for completion by the end of November 2024.
Once operational, the well will provide consistent, reliable water access for the entire community, helping to address longstanding water issues in the area.

“We recognise that reliable water access is vital for any community, especially one like Rockstone, where schools and health centres play an essential role,” GWI’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Shaik Baksh said.

He added: “This project reflects our commitment to ensuring that every resident, especially vulnerable groups and essential service providers, has access to safe and reliable water.”

The utility company will provide regular updates to residents as the project progresses.

