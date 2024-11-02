Road Safety Month: ‘Do the Right Thing’ for safer roads – Minister Benn

MINISTER of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn, on Friday, officially launched Road Safety Month 2024, urging citizens to adopt safer driving habits and embrace the campaign’s theme, “Do the Right Thing.” The ceremony took place at the Police Officer’s Mess Annex in Eve Leary, Georgetown, and began with a solemn interfaith service led by Hindu, Muslim, and Christian leaders, who offered prayers for road safety and protection for all road users.

In his keynote address, Minister Benn emphasised the need for a collective shift toward responsible behaviour on the roads. “Doing the right thing comes about because we see great dysfunctionality, recklessness, and deaths—mostly because of people not doing the right thing,” Benn stated, urging drivers, especially the younger generation, to embrace careful driving habits. “We have a responsibility to make our roads safe for everyone, and it starts with each of us doing our part,” he added.

The event was attended by several prominent officials, including Acting Commissioner of Police, Mr. Clifton Hicken, Chairman of the Police Service Commission, Bishop Patrick Findlay, and Chairman of the Ethnic Relations Commission, Mr. Jake Muin. These leaders, alongside Minister Benn, highlighted the shared responsibility of all Guyanese to protect lives on the nation’s roads.

Minister Benn also pointed to the broader implications of road fatalities, reflecting on the economic and social toll each accident takes on families and communities. “Every road death leaves a void in families and a loss to our economy,” he said. “This moment in our country’s history is extraordinary—we have a unique opportunity for growth and prosperity. But this requires peace on our roads, where each life is valued and protected.”

Traffic Chief, Senior Superintendent Mahendra Singh, provided a hopeful update, sharing that there have been 32 fewer fatal accidents and 44 fewer deaths this year compared to last year. However, Singh cautioned against complacency, noting that even one life lost is one too many. “While we are reporting fewer fatalities, this is still not enough. We must continue to reduce the number of lives lost,” Singh asserted. “Each life saved is a family preserved and a future secured, and that’s what we’re working for.”

With the launch of Road Safety Month 2024, the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Guyana Police Force Traffic Department, and various partners have committed to intensified efforts in public education, strict law enforcement, and active community engagement throughout the month. Minister Benn and the Traffic Department encouraged all citizens to participate in the campaign and remember that “road safety is everybody’s business.”

Through the message “Do the Right Thing,” Minister Benn and the Road Safety Month organisers call on every road user to act with caution, responsibility, and respect. By working together, they hope to create safer roads and preserve lives across Guyana.