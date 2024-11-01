Four-team feature softball tourney to honour Bobby Parasnauth

FOUR teams will vie for supremacy in the feature one-day softball tournament, set for the Gandhi Youth Organisation (GYO) ground on Sunday, starting at 10:30hrs.

According to organiser Seeraj Bhimsain, the tournament is being played in honour of softball stalwart, Canadian-based Guyanese Bobby Parasnauth whose contribution to the grassroot sport on and off the field has been phenomenal.

Parasnauth, who plies his trade in Canada, North America and Guyana, recently represented Regal Over-50 Legends in the seventh edition of the annual Prime Minister’s T20 Cup softball tournament. Regal Legends had to settle for the runners-up spot, going down to Berbice’s Jai Hind. He also had the distinction of claiming a hattrick in a preliminary round match versus Essequibo Legends.

Bhimsain pointed out that his entity, Aash Décor has teamed up with Trophy Stall to sponsor the winners and runners-up trophies which were handed over to Canadian-based Guyanese journalist Frederick Halley at the latter’s store, Bourda Market on Wednesday. He also disclosed that several other give-aways will form part of the day’s exciting programme.