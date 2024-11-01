CWI, Apex renew longstanding partnership

CRICKET West Indies (CWI) has renewed its exciting and long-standing partnership with Apex Group Ltd. (“Apex”), the global financial services provider. Starting from the first CG United ODI match in Antigua, the partnership will see the Apex brand on the front of the Men’s team shirts for the next fourteen (14) White Ball matches across the Caribbean as the West Indies close out 2024.

The extension of the partnership, which started in 2021, reaffirms Apex’s strong support and advocacy for West Indies cricket. Additionally, a new and innovative association with Apex – the Apex Shot Tracker – will feature during the live global TV broadcast, creating an elevated viewing experience for the audience and aligning with Apex’s strong innovative approach to delivering their global services.

The Apex Shot Tracker, which uses virtual reality to visualise the trajectory of the ball when a six is hit, will provide fans with key data around the distance hit and height reached of each Maximum. The Apex Shot Tracker will be used in the global broadcast of the eight (8) white ball matches against England and six (6) against Bangladesh.

Of the renewed partnership, CWI’s Chief Commercial Officer Rupert Hunter said, “We are very excited to partner with Apex again. It is a natural alignment that reinforces Apex’s continued support and interest in the growth of West Indian cricket through innovation. With the Apex brand on the front of the Men’s team shirts, we are confident that this will significantly boost brand awareness on a global level. With the added integration of the Apex Shot Tracker across all our platforms, we will also deliver fans differentiated and engaging content, thanks to the support of Apex.”

Peter Hughes, Apex Group’s founder and CEO said, “We are extremely pleased to renew our partnership with the West Indies cricket team. This is an important partnership for us, as we continue to make cricket more sustainable in order to help build the next generation of Caribbean cricketers. We wish the team every success during this tournament.”

Cricket West Indies is committed to the commercial growth of the hallmark regional brand and looks forward to increased partnerships, both at home and abroad.