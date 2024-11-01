Nandu century in vain as rain has final say

CMC – Guyana Harpy Eagles’ opening batsman Matthew Nandu scored an impressive century but heavy showers forced the abandonment of their CG United Super50 match against the Combined Campuses and Colleges Marooners here Thursday at the Sir Frank Worrell Memorial Ground.

Nandu cracked 116 from 103 balls, and Tevin Imlach and Kemol Savory supported with half-centuries as the Harpy Eagles amassed a challenging 217 for seven off their allotment of 45 overs.

However, the Marooners were only able to reach 32 for one in 6.5 overs, when rain brought an end to the contest.

The result would be a hard pill to swallow for the Harpy Eagles, who suffered a heartbreaking one-wicket loss to the Windward Islands Volcanoes in their opening fixture.

Following the early loss of Tagenarine Chanderpaul for 13, Nandu and Imlach shared a 123-run partnership for the second wicket that put the Harpy Eagles in command.

The two were motoring along at just under six runs an over when Abhijai Mansingh struck to remove Imlach for 51, and leave the score 145 for two in the 26th over.

Mansingh also dismissed new batsman Kevlon Anderson for 11, but Nandu found a reliable partner in Savory, with the pair adding 52 runs for the fourth wicket.

Off-spinner Mikkel Govia broke the partnership when he bowled Nandu, who struck seven fours and five sixes in his masterful innings, as Guyana slipped to 217 for four.

Despite wickets falling all around him, Savory stroked an even unbeaten 50 to help anchor the lower order and help the Harpy Eagles post a formidable total.

Govia was the Marooners’ best bowler with 4-42 from his nine overs, while Mansingh ended with 2-45.

Kamil Pooran then scored a quickfire 20 from 23 balls before he was bowled by pacer Nial Smith, but the rains came following his dismissal, eventually bringing an end to the match.