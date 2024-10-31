Humanitarian Mission Guyana launches smart, solar-powered classroom

enhances digital literacy and environmental awareness

IN a remarkable step forward for Guyana’s education system, the Humanitarian Mission Guyana Inc. recently unveiled its Smart Sustainable Classroom and Commercial Kitchen.

This pioneering initiative highlights the power of collaboration in fostering digital innovation and sustainability within educational environments across the country.

“This classroom is unlike any other in Guyana,” remarked a representative from the Humanitarian Mission during the recent ceremony. “It’s a living testament to what we can achieve when we combine cutting-edge technology with a vision for a brighter future.”

Designed to advance digital literacy and environmental awareness, the Smart Sustainable Classroom features numerous state-of-the-art resources that foster a future-ready learning experience for students and educators.

One standout feature of the classroom is its advanced computing resources. Equipped with DELL All-in-One Desktop Computers and business laptops running Microsoft Office productivity applications, students can work seamlessly on projects and assignments, which promote a digitally proficient and professional learning atmosphere. These computing resources are essential for building digital skills among students, preparing them for a tech-driven workforce.

The classroom is also outfitted with integrated printing solutions. A multifunction colour printer, accessible from all systems, allows for efficient printing, copying, and scanning, ensuring streamlined document management for both students and educators. This easy access to essential printing functions further supports a practical learning environment.

To accommodate modern education needs, the classroom is designed with hybrid learning capabilities. A DELL 86” Interactive Touch Screen Monitor, coupled with a Logitech RALLY Conference Room System featuring an AI-driven PTZ Camera and DELL Micro Computer, facilitates both in-person and virtual learning. This setup enables students from across Guyana and beyond to participate in interactive lessons, making the classroom accessible to a wider audience.

The facility also boasts a robust network infrastructure, provided by Ubiquiti Unifi Commercial Network Infrastructure. The network includes corporate and guest wireless access, supported by content filtering and threat management, to ensure a secure and seamless online experience. Such infrastructure is crucial for a connected, modern educational setting.

Further enhancing digital access, high-speed internet is provided courtesy of Enet (formerly E-Networks). The 1 Gigabit Corporate Fiber Internet Service allows for high-quality research, collaboration, and streaming of educational content, enabling students to access a wealth of online resources for their studies.

The classroom also prioritises air quality and comfort control. A Samsung AI-Driven Inverter Split Smart Air Conditioner with air-purification capabilities creates a healthy, comfortable environment that promotes focus and well-being. This addition ensures that students learn in a setting conducive to productivity and health.

In a pioneering move for sustainability, the classroom is 100 per cent solar-powered. German-engineered Q-CELLs commercial solar panels, paired with a Sol-Ark Hybrid Inverter and EndurEnergy Lithium Battery Storage System, provide reliable and eco-friendly power.

This commitment to renewable energy not only powers the facility but also sets a strong example of environmental stewardship in education.

The Humanitarian Mission Guyana Inc. extended sincere gratitude to the key partners who helped bring this transformative project to life. The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) Guyana Country Office funded the renewable energy phase, allowing the facility to operate sustainably, while the Greater Guyana Initiative supported the classroom’s digital infrastructure, making modern technology more accessible to students. Data Technology, a fully Guyanese-owned business, handled the project’s technology and solar installations, ensuring the classroom met high standards in both IT and energy efficiency. Additionally, Enet (formerly E-Networks) provided the 1 Gigabit Corporate Fiber Internet Service at no cost, enabling seamless connectivity for students to explore global information resources.

“This Smart Sustainable Classroom is not just a room filled with technology,” the Mission representative emphasised. “It is a symbol of our commitment to preparing the next generation for tomorrow’s challenges and opportunities. It’s a steppingstone towards a future where Guyana is at the forefront of digital and sustainable innovation.”

The opening of this Smart Sustainable Classroom represents a meaningful achievement in advancing digital transformation and sustainability within Guyana. The Humanitarian Mission Guyana Inc., along with its partners and supporters, hopes this initiative will inspire further investment in forward-thinking projects that promote progress and create new opportunities for communities across the nation.