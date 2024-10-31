   Many cases languishing in courts

– PPP General Secretary notes

– calls on judiciary to step up

GENERAL Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, has said that there are quite a few cases that have been dragging on in Guyana’s judicial system and, as such, the judiciary should step up.

Dr Jagdeo made these remarks during his weekly press conference as he was speaking about the ongoing elections fraud case in the courts.

While he was asked about the case, the General Secretary noted that those questions should be directed to the office of the acting chancellor of the judiciary as the government has no control over that.

“We have evidence supported by a COI of an attempt and publicly known to everyone that there was an attempt by individuals to steal elections contrary to law,” he said while adding that they would like to see the trial go ahead.

Against this backdrop, Dr Jagdeo noted that they are indeed concerned about the possible compromising of evidence due to the process being dragged out.

He added that the judiciary gets away by not saying anything. However, they should ensure that matters move at some pace.

Dr Jagdeo stated that he brought this up with the Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall and highlighted that there are some cases that are just dragged on while some cases move quickly to trial.

“How come these cases are just languishing all the time? Major, major cases of this nature, they’re just languishing in the in the system,” he noted.

Just last month, Nandlall emphasised the need for the judiciary to promptly restore its credibility following several delays in the much-anticipated trial on election fraud.

The attorney general noted that in any other judiciary, the judiciary would have accorded the highest priority to cases of this nature. However, this seems to not be the case in Guyana.

“The judiciary must act and act quickly to reprieve its credibility in this matter,” he said.