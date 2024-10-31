EDYOU FM: Revolutionising education through radio in Guyana

IN Guyana, radio has long served as a valuable educational tool, with roots tracing back to the Ministry of Education’s “Broadcast to Schools” programme. This initiative, initially produced by the ministry, provided recorded lessons that were broadcast by the National Communications Network (NCN) at designated times, reaching students across the country. Recently, on an episode of Education Spotlight, Head of EDYOU FM Phillip Williams shared insights into how radio’s role in education has evolved, now extending its impact through EDYOU FM’s continuous, nationwide broadcasts.

“NCN would broadcast at specific times, and with the introduction of regional radio stations, they could relay this information to other regions,” Williams explained. This system marked the early days of the ministry’s efforts to bridge the educational divide in Guyana, utilising radio as a platform for accessible learning.

With the advent of EDYOU FM, what was once a modest radio studio has transformed into a 24-hour, fully operational station. Broadcasting to all regions in Guyana, EDYOU FM has grown into a significant educational resource, heralded as the largest radio station in Guyana and boasting the widest network in the Caribbean. According to Williams, this expansion is a testament to the vision of Education Minister Priya Manickchand, who has championed the use of radio to reach the country’s most remote Hinterland communities.

Many listeners in these areas are hearing radio for the first time and rely heavily on EDYOU FM for information. “Whenever the CEO sends out a circular or the Minister makes an announcement, we ensure that in all our shows and segments, that information is sent out because they depend heavily on the radio,” Williams emphasised.

Looking toward the future, EDYOU FM aims to innovate further by blending analog and digital formats to push radio into the digital age. “We want to bring radio into the 21st century,” Williams said, stressing the station’s commitment to staying relevant on all digital platforms while keeping education accessible for everyone.

Beyond education, EDYOU FM has also become a springboard for young talent, offering training in photography, journalism, broadcasting, and transmission. By doing so, the station is cultivating a generation of professionals prepared to engage with the broadcast and digital industries.

EDYOU FM continues to shape Guyana’s educational landscape, creating a model for how radio can reach, inspire, and educate citizens, regardless of geography.