Prime Minister Phillips extends Diwali greetings with a message of unity, renewal

ON the occasion of Diwali 2024, Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips shared a heartfelt message, extending warm greetings to all Guyanese, with particular recognition for the Hindu community. Emphasising Diwali’s significance as a symbol of hope, renewal, and enlightenment, he remarked that its message transcends religious boundaries to embody universal values cherished by the diverse people of Guyana.

The Prime Minister highlighted the festival’s core theme: the triumph of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance. He likened the lighting of the diya, a central ritual in Diwali, to a beacon of hope, showing that even the smallest light can dispel vast darkness. This light, he explained, symbolises virtues such as compassion, kindness, and empathy—qualities needed to foster goodwill and unity.

Reflecting on Guyana’s rich multicultural landscape, he praised the inclusivity embodied in the Diwali celebration, which reinforces the national ethos of “One People, One Nation, One Destiny.” Prime Minister Phillips called upon citizens to embrace Diwali as a time for personal and communal reflection, as well as a renewal of the principles of love, unity, and forgiveness, crucial to building a strong and harmonious society.

Encouraging all Guyanese to draw inspiration from Diwali’s message, he urged reflection on the values of kindness and righteousness to overcome challenges together. He concluded with a wish for the light of Diwali to bring joy and hope to homes across the nation, saying, “May the spirit of Diwali fill your homes with joy and your hearts with hope.”

The Prime Minister’s message encapsulates Diwali’s universal appeal and its role in strengthening national unity and compassion within the Guyanese community.