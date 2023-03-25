News Archives
Kevin Joseph U-23 Basketball tournament…
sports

Double Header Bounces Off Tonight

Two matches are set to bounce off the Kevin Joseph Under 23 basketball competition this evening at the Retrieve Hard Court.

The tournament involves the five Linden Amateur Basketball Association (LABA) affiliated clubs.

The first game will see Victory Valley Royals take on Retrieve Raiders from 18.00hrs and the other brings together Block 22 Flames and Kid Rock at 20,00hrs. The fifth club is Kings.

The competition will be using a round robin format as they play each other before the semi-finals are decided.

Another double header is set for tomorrow at the same venue with game one at 18.00hrs seeing Kings against Raiders and the second from 20.00hrs having Kid Rock and Royals.
Several trophies and replicas are on offer in this tournament.

 

Staff Reporter

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
