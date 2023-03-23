Stabroek vendors complain of City Council’s negligence to improve market’s condition

–Minister Dharamlall commits to address concerns of lack of security, poor sanitation, leaking roofs, desilting of drains

MINISTER of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall, on Wednesday, visited the Stabroek Market, where he listened to the concerns of vendors and committed to address issues which ideally should have been addressed by the Mayor and City Council.

According to the vendors, the Georgetown Mayor and City Council has shown a lack of interest in improving the condition of the market to create a more comfortable environment for working and shopping.

The frustrated vendors said that the lack of adequate security, poor sanitation, improper drainage, leaking roofs, blocked hydrants and inefficient facilities management are some of their pressing concerns.

According to Minister Dharamlall, he and his team plans to have a major clean-up exercise of the Stabroek Market on Sunday, March 26, 2023.

He also said that he will seek redeployment of more city constabulary officers to supplement the mere five persons who were placed at the market.

Along with this, Minister Dharamlall said that he will re-establish the vendors’ committee, fix the roof of the fish bay area, repair the washrooms which are woefully inadequate, desilt all drains in the market, ensure that the removal of garbage is done daily, strengthen facilities management and excavate the outlets which are clogged with garbage.

Minister Dharamlall also said that they will prosecute the vendors who do not comply with the rules of the market, including vendors who litter in the facility.