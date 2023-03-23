BOSAI pledges full co-operation in investigation of miner’s death

THE Minister of Labour, on Wednesday, met with and informed BOSAI Minerals Group’s management team of a formal investigation into the recent fatal accident involving miner, Neptrid Hercules.

According to a release, Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton, sought the full co-operation of the BOSAI Minerals Group to conduct a “formal investigation” into the fatal workplace accident involving Hercules.

This follows the minister’s meeting with the team of investigators, on Monday, to brief them on the terms of reference and expectations for the investigation.

The formal investigation, which will commence on Monday, March 27, 2023, is set to last for six weeks.

It complies with Section 72 (1) of the Occupational Safety and Health Act, Chapter 99:06 Laws of Guyana.

The Act gives the minister the power to direct formal investigations into any accident arising out of and in the course of employment of any worker where he considers it expedient to so do.

The persons appointed are referred to as “The court” and “shall hold the investigation in open court in such a manner and under such conditions as the court may think most effectual for ascertaining the causes and circumstances of the accident.”

Competent persons have been appointed to serve on the investigating team “to determine the cause(s) of the accident and make recommendations for the prevention of accidents generally and more in particular the recurrence of similar accidents.

Hercules went missing in the early hours of Saturday, March 11, 2023 along with the CAT D9T Dozer which he was operating at the time.

This was due to a failure experienced of the overburden dump in the East Montgomery Mine, where he was working, which caused him to be covered by the overburden material. The body of Hercules was found several days later after an extensive and painful search.

Minister Hamilton related that he is deeply concerned about this matter, and he holds the view that this accident should never have happened and he owes it to the family, co-workers and the community to ensure that there are no recurrences.

Hence this meeting with representatives of the BOSAI Minerals Group Guyana to ensure that the investigation moves smoothly to provide answers to the numerous questions that abound and recommendations for implementation.

The BOSAI Minerals Group Guyana management team thanked the ministry for this opportunity and committed towards providing the necessary support needed to successfully conduct the investigation.

Permanent Secretary, Bishram Kuppen; Occupational Safety and Health Consultant, Gwyneth King and Chief Labour Officer, Dhaneshwar Deonarine were also present for the ministry.

The BOSAI Minerals Group Guyana management team comprised of General Manager of BOSAI, Eric Yu; Major General Ret’d, Norman McLean, Director; Consultant, Peter Benny; Human Resources Manager, Truedel Marks; Mining Engineer, Orin Barnwell, and Public Relations Officer, Scherry Domer