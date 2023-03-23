Woman released on $300,000 bail for allegedly killing reputed husband

AALIYAN Lewis called “Dacia” was, on Wednesday, released on $300,000 bail for allegedly fatally stabbing her reputed husband during a domestic altercation at their 57 Fourth Street, Alberttown home.

Lewis, 21, appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court for manslaughter.

The mother of three was not required to plead to the charge which alleged that on March 18, 2023, she unlawfully killed 23-year-old Esan Hamilton.

Magistrate McLennan released Lewis on $300,000 on the condition that she stays away from the victim’s family and reports to the Alberttown Police Station every Friday. The matter is adjourned until April 13, 2023.

The Guyana Chronicle had reported that the couple shared a common-law relationship and were living in a family house. They occupied one of three bedrooms in the upper flat with their three children.

The woman told police that Hamilton was being abusive towards her which resulted in a misunderstanding. Lewis told the police that she picked up a knife and stabbed Hamilton to his abdomen.

Hamilton’s aunt, Stacey Moses, had told police that on the day in question at 06:30 hours, she was in the kitchen, which is located on the southern side of the upper flat of the building, when she saw her nephew rush out of his bedroom holding his left side abdomen.

“The deceased said, ‘Look what Dacia did to me.’ Moses said she placed him to sit in a chair in the living room where she observed what appeared to be a stab wound to his left side lower abdomen. Whilst there she said she saw the suspect Aaliyan Lewis exited the said room holding a silver knife in her hand,” the police said in a release.

According to the police, Moses said that she enquired from Lewis about what happened to Hamilton, but Lewis did not respond.

Moses raised an alarm and other family members responded. Hamilton was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), where he subsequently died while receiving treatment.

The police recovered two knives from the scene. The body of the deceased was examined, and what appeared to be a single stab wound was seen on the left side abdomen.