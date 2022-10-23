Guyana, Grenada discuss avenues for enhanced partnerships

FOREIGN Secretary, Robert Persaud, met recently with Minister for Foreign Affairs, Trade and Export Development of Grenada, Joseph Andall, to discuss enhanced bilateral co-operation between Guyana and Grenada.

The Foreign Secretary lauded the Guyana/Grenada relations and highlighted the need for enhanced collaboration in regional integration efforts within the Caribbean Community.

During the discussion, he also addressed Grenada’s support for President Ali’s regional food security agenda, which will see countries within CARICOM import bill reduced by 25 per cent by 2025. The issues faced by Guyanese living in Grenada were also discussed.

During his visit, the Foreign Secretary met with the Guyanese diaspora, some of whom migrated since the 1970s and 1980s from Guyana.

Grenada has a small Guyanese population who have been contributing to the service and education sectors in the country.

At the meeting, Persaud sensitised Guyanese there on the many opportunities that exist in Guyana.