News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Guyana, Grenada discuss avenues for enhanced partnerships
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
FOREIGN Secretary, Robert Persaud, met recently with Minister for Foreign Affairs, Trade and Export Development of Grenada, Joseph Andall, to discuss enhanced bilateral co-operation between Guyana and Grenada
FOREIGN Secretary, Robert Persaud, met recently with Minister for Foreign Affairs, Trade and Export Development of Grenada, Joseph Andall, to discuss enhanced bilateral co-operation between Guyana and Grenada

FOREIGN Secretary, Robert Persaud, met recently with Minister for Foreign Affairs, Trade and Export Development of Grenada, Joseph Andall, to discuss enhanced bilateral co-operation between Guyana and Grenada.
The Foreign Secretary lauded the Guyana/Grenada relations and highlighted the need for enhanced collaboration in regional integration efforts within the Caribbean Community.

During the discussion, he also addressed Grenada’s support for President Ali’s regional food security agenda, which will see countries within CARICOM import bill reduced by 25 per cent by 2025. The issues faced by Guyanese living in Grenada were also discussed.

During his visit, the Foreign Secretary met with the Guyanese diaspora, some of whom migrated since the 1970s and 1980s from Guyana.
Grenada has a small Guyanese population who have been contributing to the service and education sectors in the country.
At the meeting, Persaud sensitised Guyanese there on the many opportunities that exist in Guyana.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajemohabir40@gmail.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajemohabir40@gmail.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2022 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.