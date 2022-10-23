Diwali motorcade to illuminate the streets tonight

THE iconic Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha’s (GHDS)’ Diwali Motorcade will illuminate the streets this evening after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the religious organisation in a press release, Guyana is the envied home of the iconic Diwali motorcades hosted by the GHDS.

The brainchild of the late Pandit Reepu Daman Persaud, though the Diwali motorcades will soon be five decades old, they still remain a marvel to all those who have the opportunity to witness the sheer splendour of Guyanese creativity in celebrating Diwali, the Festival of Lights in tis manner.

The Diwali motorcade is said to be the only one of its kind in the world, and is always held on the eve of the auspicious day.

Leaving from the Shri Krishna Mandir on Campbell Avenue, the motorcade proceeds along the seawall, giving the thousands who usually assemble a visual treat through the exquisitely decorated and illuminated floats featuring children depicting the various forms of Maha Lakshmi, the Hindu Goddess of Light, Prosperity and Goodness.

The Diwali motorcades are famously unifying, as Guyanese and tourists alike from various backgrounds throng the route from the starting point in Georgetown to the LBI Community Centre Ground on the East Coast Demerara.

The motorcade, which moves under the night’s sky and in proximity of the majestic Atlantic Ocean, reaches its final destination at LBI, where there is a fabulous cultural programme featuring local and international artistes from India and Guyana, dancers singers and musicians.

The event culminates with a prize-giving ceremony close to midnight. The event, which is all free of cost, is a haven for ‘foodies’ as they can sample seven curries, chokas, hot fried vegetarian savoury snacks and a wide array of sweets.

A special Diwali bazaar is there for those who would like to pick up special Diwali items, outfits and jewellery.

No alcohol is allowed at any of the Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha’s events, thereby ensuring that it is perfect for families and just about anyone.

“This Diwali, celebrate with your loved ones in Guyana, and you will keep coming again and again for this deeply spiritual and majestic festival of lights,” the GHDS said.

Singer Raman Kapoor will be joining Nishard M of Trinidad and a fantastic lineup of Guyanese singers, including Rekha, Sookrane, Ganindra, Suraj Singh.