12 homeless, jobless following Regent Guest House fire

TWELVE persons are now homeless and jobless following a fire of unknown origin, which destroyed the top and first floors of the Regent Guest House and Restaurant early Saturday morning.

According to a release, at 2:55hrs, the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) received a call and was alerted of the fire at the Lot 148 Regent Road, Bourda, building.

Water tenders from the Central, Alberttown, and West Ruimveldt Fire Stations were immediately dispatched to the location.

In addition to destroying the first and top floors, the fire also ravaged one black tank, one drum, and a quantity of PVC ceilings and gutterings.

Four jets working a water-relay system from an open water source along with a hydrant were used to extinguish the fire.

Investigations are underway to determine what caused the fire. The GFS noted that the building was not equipped with fire alarms or extinguishers.

Firefighters also had difficulty gaining access to the building due to its design and the fact that it was heavily grilled.

The GFS reported that there was no loss of life and thanked the Guyana Police Force (GPF) for their support in tackling this situation.