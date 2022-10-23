China’s Communist Party to announce new senior leadership

–as congress ends

By Samuel Sukhnandan in Beijing

CHINA’S ruling Communist Party (CPC) ended its congress in the Great Hall of the People on Saturday, with several amendments to the party’s constitution that will grant more powers to President Xi Jinping’s status as China’s leader.

The week-long congress which was attended by over 2,300 senior delegates, now paves the way for President Xi, 69, to have an unprecedented third term by cementing his “core position” in the country’s leadership.

The official announcement of a third term will come during March’s annual legislative sessions. In 2018, the presidential two-term limit in China was removed from the party’s constitution.

Delegates voted to endorse President Xi’s work report delivered at the opening of the congress last Sunday and a resolution on the party’s constitution.

Among the amendments to the party’s constitution, the “Two Establishes” and “Two Safeguards” define Xi Jinping as the “core” leader of the party and cement his ideas as the guiding principles of China’s future development.

Meanwhile, party delegates also elected a new central committee, comprised of over 200 senior members. The central committee, a powerful body comprising top leaders, will govern the party for the next five years.

They will meet on Sunday to elect the Political Bureau or Politburo Standing Committee which will elect the powerful standing committee of about seven members. The standing committee will subsequently elect the General-Secretary as per the party’s procedure.

GREATER MIRACLES

Presiding over the closing session of the congress, President Xi said the CPC is fully confident and capable of creating new and even greater miracles on the new journey of the new era.

“We believe that all the decisions and plans set out at the congress and all its outcomes will play a significant role in guiding and underpinning our efforts to build a modern socialist country in all respects, advance national rejuvenation on all fronts, and secure new victories for socialism with Chinese characteristics,” he added.

On the newly elected CPC Central Committee, President Xi said it is a broadly representative and well-structured body with highly qualified members who meet the standards for central committee membership.

“The new CPC Central Committee will definitely be capable of shouldering the historic mission of rallying and leading the whole Party and the Chinese people of all ethnic groups in building China into a modern socialist country in all respects and in advancing national rejuvenation on all fronts,” he said.

President Xi called on the delegates to always remember the party’s original aspiration and founding mission and the country’s most fundamental interests, and firmly keep in mind that “its people are the country.”

“We must remain confident in our history, exhibit greater historical initiative, and have the courage to fight and the mettle to win,” he said.

The Chinese leader also called on the party to stay focused, determinedly forge ahead, and unite and lead all Chinese people in striving to fulfil the goals and tasks set out at the 20th CPC National Congress.

(Reporting courtesy of NCN Editor, Samuel Sukhnandan who is in Beijing on a China International Press Communication Centre (CIPCC) 2022 Fellowship at the invitation of the China Public Diplomacy Association)