CANU ‘clears streets’ of $311M worth of narcotics during September

FOR September, the most significant quantity of narcotics was seized on the roadways with a value of GUY$311M, accounting for 44 per cent of the total amount of drugs seized in 2022 related to the area classification, according to the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU).

The busts encompass $294M (approximately US$1.4M) in cannabis and $17M (US$82,000) in cocaine.

Cannabis continues to be the narcotic most commonly seized by CANU, accounting for 97 per cent of all seizures.

Further, 22 persons were arrested in relation to narcotics possession for September. Six males and two females were detained for possessing 11.2306kg of cocaine, while 14 males were arrested for possessing 327.4978kg of cannabis.

CANU noted that the males detained were between the ages of 18 and 58 years, and the females were between the ages of 18 and 59 years.

Of those arrested, 13 individuals were charged separately for possessing narcotics. CANU made out 12 cases for possession of narcotics, consisting of both cocaine and cannabis possession; seven convictions, one for possession of cocaine and six for possession of cannabis, while 96 cases are pending.

“Cannabis was the sole drug type seized by the Unit on the roadways, 33 per cent of the total amount of narcotics seized were done in locations classified as riverine areas. Several seizures were made for the reporting period in locations classified as Residence and accounted for 16 per cent of the total amount of narcotics seized by the Unit, consisting of 0.24 grams of cocaine and approximately 53.68 kg of cannabis. Airport seizures accounted for three per cent of the total seizure, with cocaine being the sole narcotic seized,” CANU noted in its recent newsletter.

According to CANU, a significant amount of narcotics was intercepted in Regions Six, Four, and Three, the amounts blocked therein being 327.50kg of cannabis and 11.23kg of cocaine.